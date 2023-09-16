Hodgson's Marlon Sparks made a juggling interception while falling to his back in the final seconds as the Silver Eagles held on for a 20-17 win at St. Georges Saturday afternoon.
It seemed like Hodgson had things under control at 20-9 with just over 3 minutes to go after Maki Beach's third rushing touchdown of the day was followed by a defensive three-and-out, but then the game went haywire.
On a third-and-10 from their own 9, St. Georges' Tim Whichard completed his only pass of the day to Emory Womack, who took advantage of a defensive slip to run 91 yards for a touchdown, to bring the game back to 20-17 following Cam Montgomery's two-point conversion run.
St. Georges' ensuing onside kick attempt went out of bounds, giving the Silver Eagles the ball at their own 49 with 2:44 to go.
Hodgson could not pick up a first down, and on fourth down the punt snap went over the head of the punter, with the football turned over to the Hawks at the 25 yard line with :13 seconds to go.
Out of timeouts, but still with an opportunity to get a first down and stop the clock, the Hawks went for the big play, trying a double move to Jayson Askins-Brooks, but it was Sparks who had the position, and despite a couple of bobbles, caught the ball while slamming to the artificial surface to clinch the win.
Montgomery started the scoring on the opening play of the second quarter, when he converted a surprise 4th-and-6 into a 51-yard touchdown to put the Hawks ahead 7-0.
Hodgson responded with a 68-yard drive, ending with Maki Beach's 43-yard run to knot the game at 7-7.
Hodgson's Brysheen Davis ended the next St. Georges attack with his second interception of the season, but the first major punting problem came into play.
Hodgson's snap was muffed, and a tackle in the end zone was enough to put St. Georges ahead 9-7 at the break.
Beach would get his legs going in the third quarter again, cracking off a 20-yard run ending a 65-yard drive, putting Hodgson ahead for good at 13-9 after the missed conversion attempt.
Beach then finished hit rushing hat trick with a 1-yard run with 7:06 to go, but Hodgson still had to hang on in the final seconds.
The senior finished with 144 rushing yards on 25 carries with the three touchdowns, while Mark Nelson added 27 yards on 9 carries plus a 19-yard reception.
Quarterback Xavier Brown completed 8-of-13 passes for 87 yards with 13 rushing yards.
St. Georges starting QB Francis McCarthy was 13-for-14 passing, but for just 89 yards. Whichard completed just 1 of his 8 passes, it was that 91-yard touchdown to Womack.
Womack finished with three grabs and 105 yards, while Jayson Askins-Brooks had 5 catches for 34 yards.
Hodgson improved to 2-1, and will travel to Cape Henlopen Friday night in another crucial game in the 3A playoff chase. The Silver Eagles only won once in 2022.
St. Georges fell to 1-1, they play at Appoquinimink on Friday at 7 p.m.