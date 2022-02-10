A Magnolia couple faces murder charges after allegedly killing and then burying their infant girl in 2021.
State police said 22-year-old Angel Toran and 24-year-old Ny'Jier Murphy gave birth at home to a baby girl in April 2021, which was never reported to the state.
State Police and Division of Family Services went to their home on the 400 block of Lambert Drive to check on the status of the infant after having received information she may be dead, again without that information ever being reported to the state.
Murphy and Toran were not home, but when they arrived, officers found Murphy carrying a handgun on his hip without a permit.
Police said their investigation showed the baby was malnourished leading to her death, which led to arrest warrants for Toran and Murphy.
Toran was charged with:
- Murder by abuse or neglect, felony first-degree recklessly causing death of a child
- Conspiracy first-degree, felony
She was sent to the Department of Correction on $260,000 cash bail.
Murphy was charged with:
- Murder by abuse or neglect first-degree recklessly causing the death of a child (felony)
- Conspiracy first-degree, felony
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (felony)
He was sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $270,000 cash bail. Police said he may also face a charge for resisting arrest.