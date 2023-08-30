A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash along Northbound Delaware Route 1 in Bear Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at about 7:54 a.m. along Route 1 Northbound near the Route 40 interchange on the left side of the highway.
New Castle County Paramedics said they found a 25-year-old man who was trapped in his vehicle, suffering from head and chest injuries.
He was taken via ambulence to Christiana Hospital in critical condition at the time of transport.
Route 1 Northbound was closed for about an hour during the rescue and crash cleanup.
Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.