Massachusetts based Hologic Inc., plans on adding a more than 100-thousand square foot expansion to its Glasgow location on GBC Drive.
On Monday, October 25, 2021, the Delaware Council on Development Finance approved a pair of grants to support the expansion.
The company is eligible to receive nearly one-and-a-half million dollars through a Jobs Performance Grant from the Delaware Strategic Fund, along with a 720-thousand dollar Capital Expenditure grant.
Hologic plans on spending about 20-million dollars for construction, and another four-million dollars in equipment while adding 225 jobs to the 160 workers already on location.
Hologic is a medical technology company headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, which focuses on women's health, specifically, breast and skeletal health, diagnostics, and gynecologic surgery.
Hologic took over the Glasgow property in 1999, and previously invested nearly fifteen-million dollars in 2012 for a 9,500-square-foot addition.
Hologic has over 6-thousand employees in more than 40 countries.