A Milton man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision in the Lewes area on Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police report Thomas Belfield, 62, was riding a bike westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road around 6:40 p.m.
Troopers believe Belfield was hit by a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 utility pickup truck. The truck should have damage to its right front headlight assembly and passenger-side mirror.
The operator of the white truck remains unidentified.