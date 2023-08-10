Mason Guth struck out 9 batters, but M-O-T was eliminated 1-0 by Washington, D.C. at the 2023 Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional.
The game was scoreless into the bottom of the 5th, when DC slipped an RBI double past a diving right fielder's effort to give them a 1-0 lead.
M-O-T would get a runner on to try to answer in the 6th and final inning, but a fly out to left ended the summer for the Delaware champions.
Guth got locked in a pitching duel, striking out 5 of the first 7 batters he faced, but the bats struggled for a second time in the tournament against D.C.
Middletown's best chance took place in the 2nd with two outs, as a hit by pitch, Guth single, and walk loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended the threat.
Delaware would get a running to second with one out in the 5th, but a strikeout and fly out against kept the game scoreless, leading to D.C.'s rally in the bottom of the inning.
Guth took a no-hitter in the 5th inning, but a leadoff single ended that bid, but then he bounced back with a fly out and strikeout.
Middletown's hurler then faced his last batter of the game, having hit the 85-pitch limit, with the double to right proving to be the heartbreaker for M-O-T, who were two wins away from earning Delaware's third trip to Williamsport.
DJ Lee had 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings to help D.C. advance to the regional final, trying to give the District their first ever trip to the Little League World Series.