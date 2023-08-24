The Food Bank of Delaware graduated its latest class from its culinary school on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
More than one hundred people attended the event for the nine graduates at the Food Bank's Glasgow facility, and were treated to a post-ceremony feast prepared by the students and staff.
Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said their 14-week program has an added ingredient.
"The team of culinary instructors that we have here just makes this program a little bit more special than you're going to get anywhere else - they care," said Kanefsky.
In addressing the students Kanefsky said, "You leave with life skills, you leave knowing that showing up sometimes is enough, because you can be the best cook in the world but if you don't show up, you're gone."
The students heard from Lenny McClain, a culinary school graduate who now owns Slappsters Kitchen food truck.
"Whether it's baking, a food truck, a kitchen, no matter what it is, stay in a student mindset, always learn," said McClain.
He also warned them it's not easy.
"Everybody's heard the quote 'if you get a job that you love you'll never work a day in your life.' They lied," he said to laughter and applause from the crowd. "This food truck is work, I'm telling you right now, it's work. I enjoy it though"
Like some of the current graduates, McClain entered the culinary program after having served time in prison.
Graduate Chaniz Curry acknowledged it's a pretty good time to be entering the job market in the food service industry.
"Two years ago during COVID it was very challenging," said Curry, "but now we have so much more support as cooks, and we actually get benefits when before we weren't getting that."
In addition to graduating the culinary school program, Curry recently achieved her GED and has enrolled in college.
All of the graduates have already received their ServSafe® certification which Kanefsky said is mandatory for anyone entering the food service job market.
This is the 71st culinary graduating class trained at the Food Bank of Delaware.