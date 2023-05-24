PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner had a good reason to be able to handle the Philly boos aimed at the scuffling shortstop after chasing two balls in the dirt and striking out in the seventh inning.
Philly fans can’t bring the heat like mom can from home.
“She told me today she was booing me,” Turner said with a laugh.
Donna Turner might fit in faster among Phillies fans than Turner has with the team in his first season in the Philadelphia lineup.
Turner eventually made mom proud when he tied Wednesday’s game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally the Phillies from five runs down in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to left field off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1) with two outs, tying the game at 5. Turner has been mired in a brutal slump that forced the $300-million shortstop to say this week: “I’ve sucked.”
Phillies fans booed Turner off the field in the seventh inning after a particularly ugly at-bat in which he wasn’t even close to connecting on two swings on balls in the dirt. He struck out and was 0 for 4 -- and 2 for 20 on the homestand.
“She texted me and said good game except for that fourth at-bat,” Turner said.
All was forgiven in the ninth.
Bryson Stott hit a two-out single to center off Ruiz that set the stage for Turner to deliver his biggest blast for his new team. Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam that lifted the United States over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic semifinals that only raised expectations in Philly after he signed as a free agent. Instead, it’s been two months of anemic swings and stats, like the 0-for-22 skid with runners in scoring position he snapped on Monday.
“Obviously, I’m a better player than I’ve played the last little bit,” Turner said.
Ruiz stayed in the game for the 10th and walked two to load the bases with the automatic runner. Bohm lofted one to right that landed on the warning track and scored Dalton Guthrie, helping the Phillies avoid a three-game sweep.
Craig Kimbrel (3-1) worked the 10th for the win.
Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Emmanuel Rivera drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks.
“This game will rip your heart out,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.
The NL champion Phillies have won only three of 10 games as they head into a pivotal stretch of the season. Philadelphia improved to 23-27, and only the Washington Nationals have a worse record in the NL East.