A front door to a home in the Angola by the Bay neighborhood was allegedly shot Sunday night.
Delaware State Police said they responded to the community south of Lewes at about 11 p.m. on September 3, 2023, when they found the apparently bullet hole in the door at the 23000 block of Oak Street East.
Police said they responded for a complaint of criminal mischief, but when they arrived no one was there.
Police do not have a suspect for the gunshot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers.