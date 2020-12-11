Dashan Perrigan

Wilmington Police made a quick arrest in connection with the shooting death of 28-year old Michael Reams around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Dashan Perrigan, 29, was reportedly caught in the area of 22nd and Jessup streets, just a few blocks away from the crime scene at 23rd and Pine streets.

Police said a patrol officer heard gunshots and as they investigated they witnessed Perrigan running away allegedly holding a gun.

In addition to catching Perrigan, police say they also recovered a weapon.

Perrigan is being held on $1 million cash-only bail.

