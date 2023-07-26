Things are going to look different for the University of Delaware football team this Fall, but one of the questions is whether it can lead to another playoff appearance.
Ryan Carty's first season as head coach of the Blue Hens netted an 8-5 record and the school's first traditional season playoff victory since 2010, but there are gaping holes to work on during the upcoming training camp.
Offensively, the Blue Hens said goodbye to Smyrna's Nolan Henderson, who served as QB for each of the past five seasons, graduating with 6,429 passing yards in 37 games.
Defensively, there's even more questions as a unit that surrendered just 18.2 points per game will need to replace nine starters.
Carty said he knows the next five weeks will be crucial.
"There's length, speed, and talent back there, but it's whether or not you can replace production and experience, and how fast you can get caught up. We're going into a week 1 conference game on the road."
Delaware opens with CAA rival Stony Brook in week 1, before a trip to Happy Valley and Penn State in Week 2. It will be the first time since 1989 that Delaware will open with 2 games away from Newark.
Road games have been a problem for the Blue Hens over the past two seasons, stumbling to a 3-8 record, including a 2-4 tally last year punctuated by a 42-6 thrashing at the hands of FCS powerhouse South Dakota State in last year's NCAA Tournament second round.
"There's something that we need to do a little bit better, whether it's focus, preparation, or whatever it may be. We're going to work on that as a team, and that's something we're going to do together."
Delaware's rivals think the Blue Hens have a chance to return to the postseason, as they were picked 4th in the newly-expanded, and renamed, Coastal Athletic Association in a poll of the league's coaches.
William & Mary earned 13 of the 15 first place votes, and they're followed by New Hampshire, Richmond, Delaware, and Elon. UNH and UD received the other two first-place votes.
Debutants North Carolina A&T, previously of Delaware State's MEAC, and Campbell join the league this year. NCA&T will be in Newark on October 14, while Delaware goes to Campbell on November 11, the week before the traditional season-finale with Villanova.
Individually, Delaware's only returning Preseason All-CAA selection is WR Jourdan Townsend, although Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) transfer kicker Alex Schmoke and former Monmouth punter Ryan Kost are picked to shine in their graduate years with the Hens.
After the first two road games, Delaware will play four straight games in Newark, facing Saint Francis, New Hampshire, Duquesne, and NCA&T.