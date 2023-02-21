Salesianum football coach Bill DiNardo is handing in his whistle.
Delaware's second all-time winningest head football coach announced his retirement to his team during a team meeting earlier today.
"With the exception of my own family, you have been the most important
thing in my life. There is nothing that has made me prouder than to be called coach,” Salesianum said DiNardo told his team during the meeting.
That team gave DiNardo his 300th career victory in September, when a James Collins field goal in the final minute edged out a 16-14 victory over St. Georges.
Following the game, DiNardo was quick to turn any praise right back to his players.
"I've been very fortunate to be with great kids in three great programs. I've had kids who have embraced what we teach, I have kids who have battle and won the war for me, and this is a tribute to them."
DiNardo's victory odometer stopped at 305, with only Wilmington Friends' Bob Tattersall standing above him at 331.
He holds seven state championships: 1997-1999 with Middletown, and then 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2013 with Salesianum.
That final state championship team included two current NFL standouts: Los Angeles Chargers LB Troy Reeder and Minnesota Vikings OT Brian O'Neill.
Through the wins and losses, DiNardo said he driven to compete.
"I love it, I'm competitive. I'll race somebody to their car if I need to. I just love what I do, and I love being a part of these guys."
In addition to coaching, DiNardo also taught at Salesianum, and most recently has served as Dean of Faculty.
The search for DiNardo's successor has already begun.