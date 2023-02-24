Sanford girls, Middletown boys, and Dover unified will hold the top seeds as the DIAA begins their three state championship basketball tournaments next week.
Sanford (16-3) had the top index in girls basketball, following a campaign with no in-state losses.
They are one of eight teams who will get a first-round bye past Wednesday's opening round, and then face the winner of Red Lion at St. Georges on Friday night.
Ursuline is the second-seed, followed by Cape Henlopen, Tatnall, and defending champion Caravel.
Eight opening round games on Wednesday all start at 7 p.m.
A potentially wide-open boys tournament is headlined by No. 1 Middletown (17-2), whose only in-state loss came to Salesianum 51-32 in a game when Middletown had just one field goal in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th quarters combined.
The Cavs will face the winner of Tuesday's Mount Pleasant at Conrad game in Thursday's second round.
2022 Final Four squad Seaford is the 2nd seed, followed by Howard, defending champion Tower Hill, Salesianum, and Appoquinimink.
Howard was aided by a DIAA decision to rule a game in Florida a no-contest after one of their players was charged with striking an official. A loss likely would have put them in a position to not host a quarterfinal if they win their first game.
2022 Unified Basketball champion Dover is back as the top seed in this year's tournament, after their thrilling 1-point win over Appo last year.
They'll join No. 2 Indian River in receiving a bye in the Monday's opening round of the 14-team tournament.
All three state championship games will be played at the Bob Carpenter Center.
The Unified and Girls championships are set for Friday, March 10 while the Boys will play Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m.
(NOTE: The Boys Bracket had a correction made at 8:40 p.m. Friday which adjusted the seedings of Tower Hill, Salesianum, and Appoquinimink.)