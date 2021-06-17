A Smyrna man who escaped from a prison work crew on Wednesday in Harrington was arrested later in the day.
The Department of Correction said Brian Sadler was part of a community service/work crew unit in Harrington when he walked away from the group.
He was eventually arrested by an off-duty Milton Police officer into the custody of the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team.
Sadler, who was at the Sussex Community Corrections Center, was arraigned before being sent to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an Escape after Conviction Warrant.