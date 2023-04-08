Delaware State Police say three people were shot Saturday evening at Christiana Mall in what appears to be the result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.
Troopers were called to the mall's food court around 6:45pm for reports of a shooting.
The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two are in critical condition. The other is stable.
Five other people were hurt, but were not shot.
So far no arrest have been made. Troopers say it's unclear at this point how many suspects there may be, but they say there is no current threat to public safety.
Police say this was not an active shooter situation and was not a targeted open attack on the mall.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling (302) 365-8467 or send a tip to DE Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
This is a developing story and will be updated.