Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.