A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUV's killed one person and hospitalized four others Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
The three people in the Subaru, who were wearing their seatbelts, were hospitalized, but the rear-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Lewes woman, died of her injuries, and police are withholding her name pending family notification.
The driver and passenger in the Lexus, two 69-year-old Lewes residents, also wore their seatbelts, but were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash, which shut down Minos Conaway Road at the scene for about three and a half hours, is still under investigation by Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit.