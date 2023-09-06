Penn State's Beaver Stadium is the second-largest in FBS, and the University of Delaware will play there for the first time in school history on Saturday.
Fresh off a victory in front of 11,132 fans at Stony Brook, the University of Delaware could see nearly 100,000 more people watch their game in Happy Valley live.
University of Delaware head coach Ryan Carty said that stage can be a positive on Saturday, and for the remaining part of the season.
"It's a great opportunity for us to showcase who we are and play against the very best. A lot of times those things are very good for your football program to get into those kind of environments. It won't be the first time we're there when we head into some of the biggest environments in the FCS world as well."
Since 2000, Delaware is 3-9 against FBS competition, but 0-6 against schools from the "Power 5 Conferences", with the three wins all coming against Navy, including in the 2003 National Championship season and last year.
Carty said it's difficult to treat Penn State like any other week, but he wants his team to practice the same way now as they will against a CAA foe.
"I don't think they'll need any enhancements in getting excited for this one, but how well do we prepare? How clean are we in practice? I think those are the things we can continue to work on so that our preparation remains consistent no matter who we are playing."
Delaware's first game of the post-Nolan Henderson era saw Ryan O'Conner throw for 346 yards and a touchdown, but between him and Zach Marker, the Hens tossed three interceptions, turnovers that could be lethal against the Nittany Lions.
"This Penn State defense is one of the best. They're pretty good at every level, their fairly special, they're fast, they're long, explosive, and violent."
Carty was asked the level of concern he has for QB Drew Allar, who threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 destruction of West Virginia.
"There's a lot of people that concern me on offense and defense. The most important thing for us to be doing our best to play 11-man football on offense and defense. If we focus on one person too much, that's going to be a problem for us."
Penn State does have two Delaware connections on their roster in redshirt senior OL Sal Wormley and sophomore DE Dani Dennis-Sutton.
Wormley, a two-time state champion at Smyrna, was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention at Right Guard after a season where he was named the team's Offensive Player of the Game against Auburn and Northwestern.
Dennis-Sutton, a Millsboro-native, bypassed the First State and played his high school football at the McDonogh School where he went on to play in the 2022 All-American and Polynesian Bowls. He did not record a tackle against West Virginia.
Saturday's inaugural meeting between the Blue Hens and Nittany Lions will end a 244-game streak of Penn State games being televised, as NBC elected to place the game on its Peacock streaming service, which used to be a free addition for Comcast subscribers, but is now an extra fee for Delaware's largest cable-consumer base.