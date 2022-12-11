A near head-on collision in Sussex County involving 2 SUVs killed two people and hospitalized three others Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:40 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Subaru Outback lost control of the vehicle while rounding a curve on Minos Conaway Road in Lewes, and the Subaru slammed into a westbound Lexus RX, Delaware State Police said.
The three people in the Subaru, who were wearing their seatbelts, were hospitalized, but the rear-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Lewes woman, and the front seat passenger, a 104-year old woman from Lewes, both died of their injuries. The 75-year old man driving was seriously hurt.
The other driver, a 69-year-old man, and his passenger, a 68-year old woman, both from Lewes were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash, which shut down Minos Conaway Road at the scene for about three and a half hours, is still under investigation by Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit.