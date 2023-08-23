Laura Hurff was looking for her next big challenge after a field hockey career that took her to the U.S. National Team had come to an end.
The two-time Delaware High School All-State Field Hockey selection in 2012 and 2013, and two-time NFHCA Second Team All-American at Syracuse, was coaching the sport at Stanford when she had a conversation with Club Rugby Coach Josh Sutcliffe to try a new sport.
"We threw the ball and trained a bit and he said 'yeah, I think you could do this, and you'd be quite good at it', and I said great."
Hurff said Sutcliffe reached out again in March 2022 about tryouts for Premier Rugby Sevens taking place 6-hours south in San Clemente, California.
Hurff, who was a prep school standout in lacrosse and basketball along with field hockey, had to fight the thought she was playing a sport she wasn't among the elite.
"I kind of knew how to throw a ball, I could catch a ball, and I could run. I had absolutely no idea how to tackle, but I ended up going down to the tryout and convinced someone that I was good enough to be on the team."
Premier Rugby Sevens takes place over a series of three competitions, with the kickoff in June, a conference championship in July, and then the league championship held earlier this month in Washington, D.C.
Hurff was picked in 2022 to join the Headliners, and the 5'4" Hurff suddenly was thrown into a sport that, unlike field hockey and women's lacrosse, actually embraces contact.
"Most of my teammates tell me that tackling is 80% confidence. It's learning to back myself and try to take someone's legs out and get their feet out from under them, even if they are 2-3 times my size."
Rugby resembles football if you took away the helmets and the forward pass.
Teams can only advance the ball forward by running or kicking, with any other hand passes needing to be backward laterals.
Hurff said the constant action, save setups for the scrum battles, is attractive for fans, and one of the reasons Rugby Sevens was the version selected to be used at the Olympics.
"It's a fast-paced game that's just 14 minutes. I told my friends if they show up late they'll probably miss the game because it'll be over. That's what makes it fun to watch."
Hurff's first season ended in a championship, as she scored a try, rugby's version of a touchdown, on their way to a 33-7 victory.
This year, the Headliners finished 4th out of the 8 teams, winning the Eastern Conference Finals, but going 0-2 in the league championship tournament.
The PR7 season is over, but Hurff said she'd like to continue playing beyond just in the summer.
"I'm looking at, and working through, potentially playing Rugby 15s just to keep my fitness and knowledge up. There's tournaments all around the world, and hopefully I can be selected for some of them."
Hurff recently competed in Denmark for the D.C. based Scion Rugby, winning a sevens event in Copenhagen.
She won a National Championship at Syracuse, and had two stints on the U.S. National Field Hockey Team, but Hurff said finding success in new endeavor has eased a challenging transition following decades of focusing on field hockey.
"It's definitely been an adjustment in both the good and hard ways. I think I'm at a point now where rugby is a thing that I'm really starting to enjoy and find the love and passion in like I did with field hockey. Finding that sport has really eased the transition for me."
Women's rugby isn't a full-time professional endeavor in the United States, so Hurff made the move from Stanford's campus in the Bay Area of California to Northern Virginia, where she is the Head Trainer at F45 fitness locations.
"I'm absolutely loving my experience, I'm building a family there as well, and getting some really amazing workouts in with some amazing people around me."
Hurff was one of the most talented multi-sport athletes Delaware produced in the 2010s, and despite being a three-sport star in high school, the journey of a fourth is what is driving her now.