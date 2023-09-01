A packed house at Abessinio Stadium, once fans braved the hour-long security line, saw Salesianum open their 2023 campaign with a 44-21 victory over Delaware Military Academy.
Two touchdown passes by Ryan Stoehr paced the Sals offense in the first half, connecting with Ben Anton for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and then after DMA had cut the deficit to 9-7, the Sals' sophomore found William Neumann to get the lead to 16-7 at intermission.
(VIDEO | Highlights of Salesianum's win, plus comments from BJ Alleyne and Gene Delle Donne)
DMA would strike first in the third quarter, with Salaam Frink bobbling a pass from Odell Teel before turning the corner on a 13-yard touchdown to get the game back within 16-14.
BJ Alleyne started his career with Salesianum before transferring to DMA, but he's back in the Salesianum navy and gold, and made a massive impact down the stretch.
Alleyne scored three straight touchdowns, from 22, 78, and 2 to push the lead out to 37-14.
Andrew Ransome then finished off the second-half fireworks with a 4-yard touchdown run, and despite DMA getting a touchdown from Nicholas Driscoll with 8 seconds left, the Sals had their victory in Head Coach Gene Delle Donne's debut.
Salesianum's first home game didn't come without logistical headaches.
Many people had to scramble to find parking on side streets and in the neighborhood around Salesianum and Abessinio Stadium, but new this year was an intensive screening procedure, that led to a line that stretched back across I-95 on 18th Street.
Fans who got in line at 7:15 for the 7:30 kickoff did not get into the stadium until 8:11, when the game was already in the second quarter.
The line only started moving faster after 8:05, when Salesianum decided to forgo the metal detectors, and just had fans show their tickets and hustled them into the stadium.
Fans waiting were generally patient, although State Park Rangers were seen directing some line-skippers back to the back of the line, while several people in the line yelled at fans attempting to walk past them.
Salesianum figures to have at least two more well-attended regular season games, as they'll host defending 3A champion Smyrna on September 22 in their next home game, and then Middletown comes to Abessinio on October 27.
After Thursday's debacle, fans would be well advised to arrive at Salesianum as early as possible.
Salesianum (1-0) travels to Bonner and Prendergast (Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania) next Friday, while DMA (0-1) heads to Delmar.
Thursday Night's High School Scoreboard
William Penn 34, Caesar Rodney 27
Milford 42, Mount Pleasant 0
Hodgson 43, Howard 12
Sussex Tech 37, Glasgow 6
Lake Forest 30, Odessa 14
Sussex Central 36, Laurel 21
Woodbridge 26, Seaford 20
Cape Henlopen 21, Red Lion 14