Wesley Head Football Coach Chip Knapp is going back to high school.
Knapp, who has been looking for a new job since Delaware State announced they are acquiring Wesley and disbanding the Wolverines' athletics programs, has accepted the position as Dover High School's new football coach.
Knapp came to Wesley in 1989 as an assistant, and took the head coaching role in 2018 when his best friend and colleague Mike Drass died suddenly.
The long-time offensive coordinator oversaw 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, 6 National Semifinals, and 14-straight trips to the NCAA's postseason at one point.
Knapp takes over a rule previously served by Rudy Simonetti, who was not retained after five seasons.
The Senators went 2-4 in last year's truncated campaign, the previous two years they went 6-4 and 9-2.
Knapp, who has a social studies teaching degree, is hoping to be hired full-time by Dover in a teaching capacity.
His tenure at Wesley officially ends next month, and said he continues to work on ways to keep the program's spirit alive, including a scholarship fund in Mike Drass' name going forward.