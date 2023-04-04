A National Weather Service survey team judged Saturday's tornado that carved through Sussex County to be the strongest the state's recorded history.
Tornado records in Delaware go back to 1950, and in that time there has only been one twister reach the level of Saturday's storm that went through Bridgeville and Ellendale.
A 1961 tornado spawned in New Castle, destroying a 13-inch wall of a warehouse, and tossing doors two blocks away.
Saturday's storm was judged to reach a peak of 140 m.p.h., making it an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with a state-record 700-yard width, wider than a pair of EF-2s during Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020.
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said conditions were ripe, especially after a few hours of sunshine in the afternoon on Saturday.
"We did just happen to have a jet streak and a jet stream that was running right overhead at the same time the cold front arrived, and that's really what gave us the extra turbulence that we needed to create the tornadoes this outbreak."
Powell said the Sussex County storm was also aided by being a breakaway cell, as opposed to the actual squall line that gave many other areas straight-line winds of over 50 m.p.h.
"There were no other storms around to zap the energy from the one main storm. It was able to just take off and run, and that allowed it to reach its full potential."
Delaware has been in a busier period of tornados, after going from 2004-2011 without a single twister, and Powell said some of it is just chance, while also saying technology is helping spot smaller twists and aid in getting vital warnings out to residents.
"Now we have much better ability thanks to radar and cell phones to track and capture these tornados. In the past, if there were some of them that touched in the middle of a farm field we didn't know about it, but now radar can pick it up."
Along with Bridgeville, The National Weather Service has now confirmed 9 regional tornados from Saturday's outbreak.
Six were recorded in New Jersey, one short of that state's all-time daily record, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Calvert inside Cecil County, Maryland.
Sussex County's was the longest, strongest, and the only one with a confirmed fatality.
Powell said attention is turning to another line on Thursday, which could line up with the Phillies home opener in the afternoon.
"Not quite as conducive in the upper atmosphere as this past system, but there could still be some strong-to-severe thunderstorms to keep an eye on during the day on Thursday."
Temperatures could spike into the 80s on Thursday, much as temperatures jumped into the 70s before Saturday's storms.
The early look for Easter Weekend is looking good, with temperatures in the 60s with sunny skies.