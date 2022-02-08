Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki answered back to a recent "no confidence" vote against Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy and his police department by city council.
Purzycki took issue with Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo, who instigated the January vote, saying that "at least twenty" police officers have complained to the council president about systemic issues within WPD.
"I don't know who he's talking to, but I'm sorry, you can't lob these grenades unless you're willing to walk in and express some specifics. He's done none of that. It's no way to do business when you sully an entire department and the chief's reputation because of these allegations with no specifics."
Congo's most recent statement included a specific mention about a trophy labeled "Whitest Black Man in the Office."
The mayor said that trophy was unacceptable, but that it doesn't define what goes on in the office.
"First, let’s all agree that this kind of behavior has no place in our police department or any City government office, which is precisely what Chief Tracy said last week when he opened an investigation into the trophy matter. Joking about race-based issues is out of bounds, regardless of how it was intended within the police fraternity. But to suggest, without having all the facts as the Council President did, that this is somehow indicative of some defect in the culture of the department is patently false and damaging to police-community relations."
When asked if he's heard from any officers complaining about the culture of the police department, Purzycki said he hadn't.
"If I did, and if anybody I knew had suggested that, and if I had any credible evidence of that, we would have been conducting a probe long before the council president has raised this, but we're getting exactly the opposite from the people we're talking to."
When asked if he had a message for those officers who have been reaching out to Congo and not the Fraternal Order of Police or the standard police chain of command, the mayor challenged the question.
"I think it's backwards, I think you'd ask them to tell me what they're complaint is. If someone were to talk into my office and say 'this is what the complaint is', I'd be happy to address it."
Purzycki also challenged Congo's concerns about recent police recruiting, which has centered on Wilmington having a 65% White police force in a city that is 64.4% POC.
"In attacking police department diversity, the Council President apparently forgot that after the 100th Police Academy graduation ceremony last April, he congratulated the Chief on department diversity because ten minority officers out of the 19 in the class had graduated, including five African American males, one African American female, one Hispanic female and three white females."
According to the January 1, 2022 quarterly report on recruiting, the upcoming 101st Wilmington Police Academy class also has the potential to be very diverse.
Just 28 of the initial 102 applicants were listed as White, although 23 were "unknown". 30 were listed as Black, with 16 as Hispanic.
As of January 1, the 102 applicants had dwindled to 34 for various reasons including lack of interested, failing the physical ability test, not passing drug use background checks, and others.
Blacks still make up the largest plurality with 16 applicants, with 11 Whites, 6 Hispanics, and 1 "Two or More". 26 of the 34 remaining candidates at that point were men.
The mayor said the diversity is in part to Inspector Charles Emory and Captain Anthony Bowers.
"I don't know what else we can do except continue to recruit hard. We have two high-ranking officers in charge of recruitment. They've done a great job with two classes in a row. As long as we continue to recruit and support these officers when they come on board, we're going to fill our ranks with outstanding men and women who look just like the community that we serve."
Ultimately, Purzycki said he felt he needed to speak out against Congo to protect the reputation of WPD and Tracy.
"He indicated that that was indicative of the culture of the department, and that's absolutely not true, and I felt it had to be responded to."