Another in the recent run of brief warm-ups and sharp cooldowns could take Wilmington from a record high to a wintry event in less than 36 hours.
The New Castle County Airport recorded 74 degrees at 2:34 p.m., eclipsing the 73-degree mark set on February 23, 2017.
The normal high for Wilmington for February 23 is 46 degrees.
Wilmington set the daily record of February 17 last week, when it reached 71 degrees.
Attention now turns to the effects of a cold front passing through the region Wednesday night, that should bring Delaware closer to the freezing mark by normal, setting the stage for the next storm systems.
One is expected to cross over Delaware on Thursday in the form of liquid rain, but then a second one in the Ohio Valley could pass through, according to the National Weather Service Thursday night.
It is expected to go into Pennsylvania, and then form a secondary low off the coast, creating a question as to what precipitation types Delaware would receive.
Snow is not expected, but rather a combination of sleet and freezing rain near the I-95 corridor and points north, before eventually flipping over to liquid rain.
The National Weather Service currently projects Wilmington will receive about 0.08" of freezing rain between midnight at 4 a.m., before flipping over to about a half-inch of rain.
Areas to the northeast of Wilmington, such as Hockessin, could stick with freezing rain a little bit longer towards daybreak before the transition, while if you go below the Canal, it could happen quicker.
The rain is expected to end by late midday, with a mostly sunny weekend with temperatures in the upper-30s on Saturday and closer to the mid-40s on Sunday.
No rain is currently in the forecast through at least mid-week.