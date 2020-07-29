A costly legal battle between the city of Wilmington and its firefighters is going to get even more expensive as the two parties head to Delaware's Court of Chancery.
According to documents obtained by WDEL, the city has spent more than $450,000 on legal fees fighting the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1590 while the firefighters' union has spent about half that.
"We spent a great deal of money ourselves fighting this; the city spent more than twice what we spent fighting us as well, and it's just upsetting to see other labor unions within the city get treated, I don't want to say better, but maybe it is the right word to use, getting better deals with the city without going through all this fight," said IAFF Local 1590 union leader Joe Leonetti, Jr.
He pointed to a recent contract extension between the city and the Wilmington Police Department.
"Their hourly rate on that one-year extension, pretty much, is what our hourly rate increase was for seven years, and it cost almost $1 million in legal fees for both of us to get there," alleged Leonetti. "I think if we sat down and were treated fairly, we could've done this and saved the city money and saved the firefighters some mental anguish in the long-run."
Leonetti would have rather seen the money spent on legal fees cover month's worth of over-time--a mechanism the department relies on heavily to maintain staffing.
Tuesday, the Delaware Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) voted to affirm its decision, initially rendered June 15, 2020, which allowed a schedule change for firefighters to move forward. The IAFF's appeal of that decision, heard Tuesday, was a necessary step towards appealing to Chancery Court--the final step in their years-long legal battle.
"Our feelings are still the same. We believe we have a strong case and just because the Public Employee Relations Board...didn't find our case to be strong enough, we believe that a chancellor will see it differently because we just feel we'll be treated a bit more fair that way," Leonetti said.
Since July 1, Wilmington firefighters have had their shifts altered to work 24 hours straight, then have 48 hours off; they previously had 72 hours off between 24-hour shifts--a schedule firefighters had been accustomed to since 2006.
Local 1590's attorney Aaron Shapiro argued before the PERB that the decision be reversed because it the undermines the union's ability to negotiate under collective bargaining rights.
"It proposed terms, reserving to the city, exclusive discretion to establish terms for hours of work, work schedules, components of hours...it did so under the cloak of a 24/48 [shift]. That is a key problem," he said. "The result is that the contract will not contain a specific schedule, all it will contain is reservation of direction and authority to the city to determine hours of work and a work schedule...as it sees fit, whenever it sees fit, and this result is inherently contradictory to the statute providing for collective bargaining rights. It eliminates the right to bargain for hours of work."
He added the PERB's decision has wide-ranging implications.
"No legal analysis was prepared or offered to suggest that in the guise of seeking a schedule that's appropriate to eliminate all rights to bargain for a contract," he said, "There's no question, that if allowed to stand, this decision will be used as precedent."
Shapiro also argued that the the arbitrator ignored the city's own admissions about the 24/48 schedule and alleged the city provided no compelling evidence to justify the need for the shift change or the ability to justify claims it would reduce overtime.
"The claim was that the 24/48 schedule was going to...reduce overtime and eliminate rolling bypass," said Shapiro. "The city's own evidence and the city's own admissions demonstrated that it didn't believe--and it couldn't demonstrate--that it's move to 24/48 was going to eliminate the need for overtime on every shift. As a matter of fact, the chief admitted that under its structure for 24/48 that every shift, it would be, on average, two positions down, and they would need to call overtime for every shift. The chief also admitted that he could not guarantee that 24/48 would eliminate rolling bypass, and he would not agree to make any commitment...to eliminate rolling bypass."
"When...an employer proposed to eliminate--as a matter of contract--and therefore as a matter or practical legal right to eliminate the right to bargain for hours of work and work schedules and to secure the right to change those terms when and as it sees fit, there should, at the very least, be a compelling penitentiary foundation to...justify such a need...it didn't happen here," said Shapiro. "The key issue being--to eliminate bypass--then at the very least, the proposal or method to change it should be able to establish that it would be eliminated or greatly reduced."
City attorney Scott Holt said there's nothing in the decision that warrants a reversal of the 52-page decision. He also disagreed with the union's contention that evidence didn't justify the need for a shift change.
"She found the city's evidence established a compelling need to change the current platoon-shift structure in order to effectively staff the fire suppression department, that it was in the public's interest to move to a three-platoon system," he said.
He also noted that the arbitrator found that the platoon and shift structures are integral to the firefighter department's organizational structure.
"That makes these matters inherent managerial policy, which under Title 19, Delaware Code Section 1605, the city is not required to bargain over these matters."
The city didn't respond to a request for comment regarding the dispute's escalation to Chancery Court.
