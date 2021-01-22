"We did move forward with the Trump administration's recommendations to get as much vaccine out as possible; we did so with the assumption that we will see adequate supply for the second doses," said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Rick Hong. "We are eagerly waiting for that supply to come in. We are doing our best to maintain those second doses."
Providing an update to the First State's novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination rollout Friday, Hong said while the state awaits more doses, there's not as great an urgency to get those second round of doses out now that the CDC has now issued a new timeframe of six weeks for second-dose administration.
"I know people are eager for the second doses," Hong said. "The CDC just released information stating that the second dose can actually wait to 42 days--not necessarily the 21 or the 28 days--for Pfizer or Moderna. So we had that, and we've also been messaging that you don't need a second dose exactly on day 21 for Pfizer day 28 of Moderna. You should get it as close to those dates as possible."
Hong said DPH is stuck in the middle of supply issues currently. Most recently, vaccination "pods" conducted by the state last weekend have administered vaccine to more than more than 10,000 people.
"We are a little tight on supply, so I am hoping that we can continue with our schedule for second doses, but we may be relying on next week's shipments of vaccine coming in to supply those second doses."
Despite a slow rollout, Hong said Delaware has vaccinated a solid number of people so far, through Phase 1A and into the middle of 1B. Data suggests close to 55,000 doses have been administered, but the medical director believes a lag in data entry could mean there are even more individuals vaccinated than they're aware.
"We have a total of 54,760 doses that had been reported as administered in Delaware as of January 20," he said. "Those 54,760 doses are just reported through DelVAX. I anticipate that there are some delays--whether regarding IT issues or just the sheer volume of reports that had to be uploaded into DelVAX. It's a good number, and hopefully, we can do better with weeks to come."
Due to those supply issues and the growing number of eligible applicants as phases expand, Hong said he wasn't sure when the state would find themselves competently capable of moving into Phase 1c. A timeline on the state's website lists Phase 1c starting in March.
"We are putting a focus on persons 65 years and older, given our limited supply," he said, adding, "until we have more supply available to be able to address front line essential workers. We anticipate about 200,000 eligible folks in Phase 1b. Given the current supply, it's going to take a while for us to get through enough 1b to feel comfortable moving to 1c. But, again, we're working closely at the federal level with the change in administration. We will see where we will end up with supply."
Those eligible can get more information on where and how to get vaccinated by visiting Delaware's COVID-19 vaccination information site, emailing them, or call 1.888.643.1715 to submit a request. The state is currently working with 290 partners in their vaccination rollout, so there's likely somewhere close-by for everyone.
"This is fairly new information regarding the 42 days [until needing to get a second dose,]" Hong said. "So again, hopefully this will give some relief to some folks. I know there's a lot of excitement about getting the second dose exactly on day 21 for Pfizer, day 28 for Moderna, but hopefully this will give people some breathing room as we're waiting for supply to improve."