While State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' defense team has filed motions with the court to have everything from specific charges to the entire case thrown out, a hearing Wednesday was focused on the dismissal of Count 3 against her, a charge called structuring.
In October 2021, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced the Delaware Department of Justice was indicting McGuiness on a variety of alleged activities surrounding her use of funds for a contract with the organization My Campaign Group, a position for which she hired her teenager daughter and her daughter's friend, and her treatment of employees. Charges against McGuiness include felony theft, official misconduct, witness intimidation, and the issue at the center of Wednesday's proceedings, structuring.
The embattled auditor's attorney Steven Wood argued on April 27, 2022, roughly a month before the trial against McGuiness was set to begin, that the count regarding structuring should be dismissed--mainly because it isn't crime.
While Director for the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney said the state is pursuing the structuring charge because McGuiness paid My Campaign Group more than $51,000 over the life of the contract, an amount which would have triggered the contract to be put out to bid, and did so via a variety of accounts in order to try and hide that fact, Wood said the contract began as a $45,000 contract, and if going slightly over budget was a crime, a whole lot of Delaware officials and offices were going to be in hot water soon.
Wood requested the judge define for them, then and there, the criminal act of structuring, because he would need to instruct a jury on such eventually, and thus far there was no relevant portion of Delaware code he could find which would support the prosecution's charge.
"I'll try to be as blunt as I can," Wood said. "If the state's facts are correct, they have failed to allege a crime."
Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. seemed at least inclined to agree, asking Denney several times to provide clear guidance on the language or law upon which he was relying to establish criminality.
Before a decision is made on whether this count against McGuiness will stand, Carpenter will first need to rule on the heftier request by the defense to have the entire case thrown out. The Judge has instructed the prosecution to first focus on that argument, a motion to which they must file a response by Monday, May 2nd, at which point Carpenter will get to work on setting forth a determination. Should the case remain in the court system, Carpenter will then make determinations on counts three and five, both of which the defense has asked to have thrown out. A full trial date is currently scheduled for the end of May.