The top equestrian athletes will converge on Fair Hill, Maryland this weekend for the debut of one of the world's most prestigious-level evening competitions.
The inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will become one of just two 5 Star events in the United States, and seventh in the world. Kentucky hosts the other one in the U.S., two are in the U.K., with the others in Australia, Denmark, and France.
Jeff Newman, President of Maryland 5 Star, said if you're only familiar with equestrian through the Olympics, this is actually a tougher competition.
"The Olympics are actually a 4 Star level, so 5 star is actually a higher degree of difficulty than even the Olympics. That's why it's so rare, and there are only seven in the world, with us being the seventh."
The 5 Star will be held over four days, with Thursday and Friday featuring dressage tests combining relaxation and rhythm, a 4-mile, 45-jump cross country event on Saturday, and the show jumping event on Sunday.
Newman said once the Maryland 5 Star was announced, the first thing they did was completely overhaul the Fair Hill facility, which necessitated the cancelation of the Fair Hill Races, although due to COVID, in 2020 and 2021.
"It's a brand new oval track. The track that has been in place for the Fair Hill Races was around for 85 years back to William DuPont, Jr. It was completely dug up, brand new oval track, inside the infield there are new arenas for show jumping and dressage, and a brand new timber course for steeplechase. It's a brand new look to host multiple disciplines at once"
Newman said organizers are hoping to attract 15-20 thousand people to Fair Hill, just five miles west of Newark, over the weekend, and said if you're new to horse competition, Saturday is your day.
"We recommend the Cross Country day on Saturday, because that's what really defines eventing. No other horse competition has cross country, so that's what makes it unique."
In addition to the 5-Star, there will also be a 3 Star competition, the USEF CCI3*L Eventing National Championships, which have been held at Fair Hill for more than 30 years. It's open to horses 6-years and older, and riders who are at least 16.
Scheduled 5 Star competitors represent the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Two Irish competitors are in the 3 Star field.
Off the courses, there will be a dog park complete with doggy-day care services, and performances from the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team and Military Riding Showcase on Saturday. There will also be a Fresh Food Fest and Beer, Wine, & Spirits Showcase.
Four-day passes start at $81 for adults, with 2-day and individual day passes available at their website.
5 Star events begin at 1 p.m. each day, with the 3 Star competitions beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.