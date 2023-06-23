For a second time, a Delaware lawmaker plans to sponsor a bill he believes would protect female athletes, "guarantee fairness and equal opportunity for success."
State Senator Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, is planning to introduce the Fairness in Girls' Sports Act with four session days remaining in 2023. This General Assembly session carries over into 2024.
The measure would require scholar-athletes to play in a sport or on a team associated with his or her biological sex.
Similar legislation failed to make it out of committee in 2022 following a grueling Senate committee hearing. Richardson said this new bill is very similar, but he believes there is more concern about the issue of males participating on girls' sports teams. Allowing that to happen, he said, could jeopardize girls' ability to compete on sports teams because of limited roster spots. And, he said it could put potential athletics scholarships for female athletes at risk.
Richardson also told WDEL News the the matter is very new, and ensuring sports opportunities for "trans" athletes is something that still needs to be investigated.
"What I'm focused on is the lack of, or stolen opportunities, for females," Richardson said.
"I certainly have some compassion for those people who identify as trans. This doesn't prevent them from living their lives according to how they want. But there just has to be a fairness about this as far as sports activities," Richardson said.
Freshman Senator Eric Buckson, R-Dover, also supports the bill. Buckson is a DIAA wrestling referee and former educator and coach.
“I’ve seen first-hand the physical differences between male and female student athletes,” Buckson said. “There are certainly exceptions, but on average, a boy is physically stronger and faster than a girl. We need to do all we can to protect girls and not place female athletes at a competitive disadvantage.”
The bill will be introduced as Senate Bill 191. The previous measure was SB 346.
Richardson announced his intentions during the same week that the Senate passed a resolution to honor the 51st anniversary of Title IX
"SB 191 builds on Title IX’s protections and guarantees equal opportunities for success for female athletes in The First State,” Richardson said.