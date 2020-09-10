The City of Newark will continue it's Main Street Alfresco program into the fall.
Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton told WDEL's Rick Jensen the alfresco dining on Main Street launched during the summer has been 'wildly, wildly, successful,' and so they'll continue for a couple of more months.
"We're all hoping this is the infusion restaurants need right now to stay afloat," said Clifton.
Ryan German from Cafe Gelato told Jensen the alfresco nights have been their best so far.
"They have been our busiest nights since COVID," said German. "And that rings true for all the businesses I've spoken with. There's at least twenty businesses on Main Street that participate."
Clifton said the alfresco idea emerged as Main Street suffered under strict coronavirus restrictions.
"There's not a business I know of that can survive on twenty percent," said Clifton.
And Clifton credited those businesses for working with the City of Newark.
"It's great having a business community as vibrant as our's that worked hand-in-hand with city government to work through the nuances to get events like this going."
German said in addition to the alfresco dining, the sidewalk bump outs created through the reconstruction of Main Street have provided extra outdoor space during regular hours.
"The design team working with the contractors made these bump outs into the street and the restaurants are allowed to use them for extra dining."
Main Street Alfresco will be every Wednesday evening from 4 to 9 p.m., weather permitting, through the end of October.