An unfounded report of a shooter at Amtrak's maintenance shops in Bear had police, fire and EMS units flooding the Route 40 corridor near Fox Run Monday morning, February 7, 2023.
Amtrak says their police officers worked with local authorities to investigate what turned out to be an unfounded workplace concern at their Bear shop, and that there was never any threat to employees.
Christiana Fire Company chief Kevin Cowperthwait says they have had ongoing active shooter training jointly with law enforcement, EMS, and 911.
"We have developed a plan to front load the incident so that we can quickly manage as many injuries as possible as soon as possible," said Cowperthwait. "Anytime we have a report of an active shooter we send six ambulances, two paramedic units, four engines, two ladders and a rescue. Plus, there are several Chiefs and supervisors that respond as well. These units all work in conjunction with law enforcement.
"Today we had the units standby at Fox Run Shopping Center which was close to the reported incident. We're still training and trying to get better and learn from other places that have experienced these tragic incidents."
Amtrak did not say if the report was maliciously made.