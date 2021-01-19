Internet sensation Blippi will complete the grandstand entertainment lineup with a musical during the 2021 Delaware State Fair.
Over 11 million people subscribe to Blippi on social media, as he takes children ages 2-7 on learning adventures throughout the world.
The online videos have amassed over 5 fiveillion views, and led to a live-action touring production, which combines cartoons with actors.
Tickets for the Friday, July 23 show will go on sale Friday, January 22 at noon, and range from $20-40, with a VIP experience available for $150.
Other acts previously announced include Sam Hunt (7/22), Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae (7/24), Demolition Derby (7/25), TobyMac (7/26), Tedeschi Trucks Band (7/27), Riley Green (7/28), I love the 90's Tour (7/30), and Hank Williams, Jr. (7/31).
Delaware State Fair Summer Concert Series concerts can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849.