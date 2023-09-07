The Delaware NAACP, and the family of Tremaine Jackson, want more information and transparency from the Delaware State Police in regards to the shooting death of Jackson outside of a Lowes store in Minquadale on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Delaware State police have said the 28-year old Jackson was a known fugitive.
Jackson family attorney Emeka Igwe disputed that characterization.
"Mr. Jackson had no violent felonies on his record," said Igwe, who also asked that an outside agency take over the shooting investigation.
"This state can ask the U.S. Attorney's Office to come in and do an investigation of this particular matter, or they can ask a neighboring state such as the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to come in and conduct this investigation."
According to the Delaware State Police, officers from a fugitive task force and a special operations unit responded to the Lowes when it was reported that Jackson was in the store actively shoplifting.
Police said Jackson left the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise but attempted to flee in a car when officers approached him. After reportedly hitting an unmarked police vehicle, he refused to get out of the car, and resisted officers attempts to pull him out.
He then allegedly drove in the direction of officers who opened fire.
Igwe has questions about that narrative.
"There are certain contradictions," said Igwe. "If officers were pulling him out of the car was the car in drive? We need to know specifics as to why they felt deadly force was needed."
Delaware NAACP representatives were upset the troopers involved weren't wearing body cameras.
The Delaware State Police issued a statement to the media in regards to the news conference which read in part:
"Delaware State Police were attempting to arrest Mr. Jackson because he was suspected of committing numerous criminal offenses and had active warrants for his arrest. The decision by DSP troopers to use deadly force against Mr. Jackson in response to his resisting that arrest is being investigated by the Delaware Department of Justice and that investigation will focus on the appropriateness of their use of force. We ask for the public’s patience as that investigation proceeds and anticipate details being shared with the public at the conclusion of the investigation. The Delaware State Police is in the process of implementing body-worn cameras department-wide. Some units, such as the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), have not used body-worn cameras to date as we are working through the challenges of securing the cameras to their specialized uniforms. As such, we do not have body-worn camera video of the use of force, but there is body-worn camera video from uniformed troopers who responded after the shooting."