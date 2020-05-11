Delawareans can get their fresh produce from farmers' markets by the week's end, but the markets won't be the social gatherings they once were--at least for now.
Governor John Carney has allowed the markets to reopen on May 15, 2020, under strict guidelines.
Per the guidelines, farmers' markets will not be permitted to have live music, entertainment, or activities. Food trucks and prepared food cannot be consumed on site. Pets are also forbidden with the exception of service animals.
"We want to make sure that opening the farmers’ markets in Delaware is done in a way that maximizes the safety of market staff, family farmers, and the customers who are looking to purchase produce, specialty crops, and other value-added food items,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “We know a lot more about COVID-19 now and the steps we all need to take to prevent the spread of this disease. Farmers’ markets will not be the same social experience as they were prior to COVID-19, but we hope that Delawareans will utilize the markets as a place to purchase locally produced food.”
Markets may operate as a walk-through or drive-thru style, but progress will be only in one direction, with no doubling back to return to a given vendor.
All market attendees must wear a face covering or they will be denied entry; entry is limited to two persons from the same household with limits on overall attendance.
All products available must be displayed in a way where it cannot be touched. Vendors will instead package items for purchase at a customer's request.
“There is nothing better than heading to a farmers’ market in the spring as Delaware grown produce starts to become available. There is a sense of community pride around farmers’ markets that includes supporting our local economy and our family farms,” said Carney in a written statement.
