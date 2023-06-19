A crash northeast of Dover has left a driver dead.
Delaware State Police said a northbound SUV was going at a high rate of speed on Bayside Drive early Monday at about 3:56 a.m. when it traveled off a slight curve south of Leipsic Road. The vehicle traveled into an embankment, struck a tree, overturned onto its passenger side and caught fire.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene. The name of the person who died has not been released.
The crash and investigation closed a portion of Bayside Drive for about four hours. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.