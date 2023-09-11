Delaware state troopers are investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, in Magnolia.
A car driven by 63-year old Jorge Caicedo of Magnolia man crossed the center line of Clapham Road in the area of Sophers Row, and hit an oncoming vehicle.
The car, which police say was travelling at a high rate of speed, then rolled on its side and hit a group of trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 16-year old girl from Milford, was not hurt.
An 11-year old passenger in her car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.