A 29 year old woman is dead after a crash in New Castle County on the 800 block of Moores Lane.
On Friday night at almost 10 pm, a 21 year old woman was driving a Honda Civic northbound when she allegedly crossed over the yellow line, going straight towards the path of a 52 year old woman driving a Chevrolet Equinox.
In the Honda, both the driver and the 20 year old man with her were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
In the Chevrolet, the driver and the 29 year old passenger were also brought to the hospital.
The 29 year old eventually died in the Christiana Hospital ER.
New Castle County Police encourage anyone with more information about the incident to contact them.