Middletown Police, and the New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit, continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020.
The collision happened around 8:15 a.m. on Middletown-Warwick Road at Sandhill Drive.
According to investigators, a northbound SUV was turning left onto Sandhill Drive and pulled in front of the motorcycle which was southbound.
The motorcycle slammed into the passenger side of the SUV.
The motorcyclist, 25-year old Cody Buchanan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and a passenger in the SUV were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information pertaining to the accident, to contact Detective Hussong with New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.