Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.