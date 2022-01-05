Wilmington Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Gabriel Pabon said he was saddened to learn there were no working smoke detectors in a Philadelphia rowhome where 12 people died in a fire Wednesday.
"It's tough to hear a situation like that when smoke detectors are not present because they're so valuable in early notifications, it could have made a difference."
Pabon said the typical advice is to check your smoke alarm at least once a year, or when the clocks change in the fall and spring, but there's no reason you can't do that more often.
"You should be testing your fire alarm at least once a month. There's a test button, you hit the button, and you test it and make sure it's working."
There were six fire alarms in the four-story rowhome that caught fire Wednesday, which Pabon said would have been right amount, had they been working.
"It's highly recommended that you have smoke alarms on every level, but also one in every bedroom. It's really important because if you're in an area where the fire is below you and blocking your egress, you want to know when the fire is in its early stages so you have a chance to get out safe."
Pabon said Wilmington residents have access to a free smoke alarm service, if they call the Wilmington Fire Department at 302-576-3950.
"We schedule an appointment, and send out a fire truck with about four members, and we install the smoke alarms in the home. If you have current smoke alarms in the home, we test them."
Pabon said the latest recommendation is to make sure you don't use battery-powered smoke alarms.
"If they are battery-powered smoke alarms, we remove those, and toss them. We replace them with smoke alarms that are 10-year lithium smoke alarms, where the manufacturer's recommendations are you test them once a month."
Wilmington Fire Department also has two other programs:
- Operation Recheck - City firefighters return to the general area of a fire during the next weekend and offer the smoke alarm service for local residents.
- Sound the Alarm - They canvas selected neighborhoods and offer the service. On September 11, 2021, Wilmington Firefighters installed 324 smoke alarms in 5 hours in the Browntown neighborhood.
The Elsmere Fire Company also offers a free smoke alarm to their residents if you call their station at 302-999-0183.
Finally, Gabon said while having smoke alarms are critical for when you're sleeping, you should also consider not keeping doors open.
"Make sure that you keep your doors closed when you're sleeping. Make sure that a barrier between yourself and a possible incident can give you enough time to get out."
