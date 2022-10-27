As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways.
The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years.
Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is getting their full attention.
"We are doing everything we can, everything," said Majeski. "This is the number one focus of the department is the safety of our workforce that's out there every single day and of the traveling public regardless of the mode of transportation that you're using."
The crashes have been up and down the state, on highways and on back roads, during the day and during the night, but Majeski said there are some common causes.
"We're seeing a lot of these accidents attributed to speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving."
Majeski said while human error is involved in a number of the fatalities, DelDOT takes a close look, especially at pedestrian accidents.
"Was there a crosswalk there? Was there sidewalks? Was there adequate lighting? All of those things and that's where we come in," said Majeski. "That's where we need to look at those accidents and say 'okay from an engineering standpoint what do we need to be doing?'
"Do we need to be increasing the sidewalk connection, increasing the number of street lights that we have to make people more visible while they're walking on there."
Pedestrian deaths are up nearly 25% over the same period last year.
But Majeski said DelDOT can't do it alone and needs everyone's help.
"We need them to drive the speed limit, not be distracted with their phone, to wear their seatbelts, to be mindful that if you're in a vehicle you may not be the only one on the roadway - you've got pedestrians, you have bicyclists, you have to look for everyone."