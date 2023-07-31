The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an overnight house fire in the Prices Corner area.
Firefighters from Cranston Heights and neighboring companies were called out around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, for a house fire near the intersection of Faulkland and Centerville roads.
Arriving units found flames coming from the attic.
The fire was under control in less than an hour and no injuries were reported.
Many of those same fire companies were called out on Saturday afternoon for a townhouse fire in the Plum Run community in Pike Creek.
That fire was reported around 2 p.m. with a report of people possibly trapped.
Mill Creek firefighters, who were in the middle of an open house at their main station on Kirkwood Highway, reported smoke from the residence but occupants were all out.
No one was hurt and that fire is also under investigation.