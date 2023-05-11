(Washington, DC) -- The FBI is rejecting a request from House Republicans to provide access to law enforcement documents lawmakers say may link President Biden to a "criminal scheme."
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed the FBI in response to a whistleblower's claims a document in the FBI's possession describes a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.
The FBI this week said it would discuss whether and how to accommodate the request, but noted the agency is bound by policy that strictly limits when and how confidential information can be provided outside the FBI.
Comer is leading the investigation in the Biden family's business dealings.