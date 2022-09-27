The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association is getting $1.25-million through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help fire companies hire, train, and retain firefighters.
Delaware's Congressional delegation announced the grant through the SAFER program, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
“I am proud to support this funding to help bolster the ranks of our volunteer firefighters,” said Senator Tom Carper, co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus. “They put their lives on the line for their community, and it’s important that we make investments to help them do their jobs safely and effectively.”
“Last year, the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association celebrated 100 years of dedicated service to Delawareans, and grants like this ensure that their best days are still ahead of them,” said Senator Chris Coons. “The DVFA is just one of many organizations that depend on SAFER grants and similar funding to keep our volunteer fire companies’ life-saving operations running effectively.”
There are 60 volunteer fire companies throughout Delaware, and recruitment has been a major issue in the fire service for the last several years.
“Today’s grant announcement to assist with the recruitment and retainment of firefighters is a testament to the DVFA’s steadfast commitment to our state." said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus.