A joint raid by US Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard means some illegal ammunition won't find its way into the wrong hands.
Its agents and Coast Guard members found a box of 40 38-caliber "Zombie Terminator" bullets hidden in a shipment of household items bound for Honduras from the Port of Wilmington this past week, CBP announced Friday.
An X-ray examination of the ship's cargo detected the box of the polymer-tipped, hollow-point bullets.
Officials say the bullets were being exported without the required federal license from the Commerce or State Departments.