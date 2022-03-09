Legislation that will see a vote in the U.S. House Wednesday and is expected to then head to the U.S. Senate for a vote Friday could send close to $100 million to Delaware for a variety of community-focused programs and initiatives.
The Appropriations Committee cleared $97 million for projects that would help improve facilities and organizations up and down the state. U.S. Senator Chris Coons, who is the first Delaware senator in 40 years to serve on the committee, said his focus was all about improving the First State.
"Over the past year, I’ve spoken with dozens of groups in Delaware to determine what projects the federal government can fund that will make the biggest impact in our communities...I’m proud to say today that I’ve helped advance a transformative series of projects that will make a huge, targeted impact on our state," said Senator Coons. "We will soon be building critical infrastructure that Delawareans themselves have told our congressional delegation is needed, creating jobs and opportunity along the way. When we pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk, we can know that Delaware’s future has better services, cleaner parks, and stronger infrastructure."
Highlights of the funding included:
- $17.5 million for replacing the outdated Delaware Air National Guard Fuel Cell/Corrosion Control hangar--one of two required for the maintenance of eight C-130s--at New Castle County Airport.
- $10 milion to build a new, state-of-the-art facility for the Kingswood Community Center at REACH Riverside.
- $3.5 million for the Mental Health Therapist Fellowship Initiative at Jewish Family Services of Delaware to address the First State's growing mental health crisis.
- $3 million to consolidate two Aetna Hose, Hook, & Ladder Company facilities into one more energy efficient, environmentally safe facility.
- $2 million for Wilmington's Westside Family Health for Phase III facility renovations as part of their capital campaign.
- $750,000 for capital improvements to the Nanticoke Indian Association Cultural Community Center and Food Bank, which serves 1,2000 tribal members.
"Investing in Delaware has always been a top priority of mine since arriving in Washington," said U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. "Today represents the product of a year-long effort to listen to Delawareans’ needs and fight to secure the funding they deserve."
There's also $2 million for reducing inequity in solar power access, $1.2 million for Wilmington city park improvements, $750,000 to transform the former Hockessin School #107 into a Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Equity, and another almost $750,000 for expanding the New Castle County Police Department's Behavioral Health Crisis Intervention Unit.
For Delaware's institutions of higher learning, $8 million would be used to bring the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals to the University of Delaware STAR Campus, while Delaware State University would see $1 million for the Center for Urban Revitalization and Entrepreneurship.
"I am glad that we were able to secure funding for projects that will help communities up and down the First State," said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper. "These investments will help foster innovation at our universities, grow our economy, provide affordable housing and infrastructure investments, deliver health care to the far reaches of our state, improve public safety, and invest in our children."