For several hours on the morning of April 14, 2023, they allegedly terrorized drivers in the Brandywine Valley, and led police in multiple jurisdictions on multiple pursuits.
Now, the four suspects in a string of crimes that culminated in the kidnapping, rape, and robbery of a woman, are under federal indictment on multiple counts including robbery under the federal Hobbs Act.
U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, said a federal grand jury indictment handed down July 13th has been unsealed charging 24-year old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews, 23-year old David Hinson, 21-year old Michael Caldwell, and 20-year old Mahkiya Powell, with Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Carjacking, Hobbs Act Robbery, and Brandishing and Use of a Firearm in Relation to a Hobbs Act Robbery charge.
In addition, McNair-Matthews was charged with Kidnapping and the other three as accessories after the fact.
If convicted, all four face a maximum of life in prison.
The four have already been indicted on nearly three dozen state charges including McNair-Matthews for rape.
In announcing the indictments, Weiss' office laid out a detailed chronology and geography of the events that lasted about six hours.
The four allegedly conspired to rob unsuspecting drivers by rear-ending them in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee intending to rob them after they got out of their vehicles.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) said after multiple attempted robberies, McNair-Matthews, who was driving the Jeep, rear-ended a vehicle in Pennsylvania being driven by a woman who was on her way to work.
The victim pulled over after crossing into Delaware. According to the indictment McNair-Matthews then approached her vehicle, pointed a ghost gun at her, forced her back inside the vehicle and then drove her against her will back into Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors allege that during the ride, McNair-Matthews forced the victim to disrobe, demanded her bank card and PIN code, and then sexually assaulted her. After stopping the vehicle in Pennsylvania, McNair-Matthews then allegedly raped her. He then abandoned her, drove her vehicle back into Delaware, and began withdrawing money from her bank account using cash machines.
The indictment said McNair-Matthews reunited with the three accomplices in Wilmington and gave them the victim's bank card, PIN, and the ghost gun. He then allegedly told the three to clean the victim's car and take whatever personal property was left behind.
The events continued according to the DOJ as Hinson and Caldwell got in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder and went to local gas stations to withdraw money from ATMs.
McNair-Matthews and Powell then caught up with the other two at the Royal Farms on South Market Street in Wilmington where police spotted them and gave chase.
The four, in two different vehicles, were able to evade police, and drove on I-95 into Delaware County where Pennsylvania State Police became involved. The vehicle with Hinson and Caldwell was again spotted and another high speed chase ensued back down I-95, ending with a crash at the Route 202 off ramp.
Hinson and Caldwell were tracked down and arrested in the area of the Wilmington Skating Club and Rock Manor Golf Course.
Powell was arrested on April 17th and McNair-Matthews, who fled to Maryland was caught the same day.