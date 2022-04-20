A Lewes landscaping company has been ordered to pay over $50,000 in back wages after a federal jury found they should have been paying overtime to their employees.
DeVilbiss Landscape Architects and its president Paul DeVilbiss were found in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act for not paying the overtime, and must pay $50,622.64 split among 10 temporary workers.
A Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found DeVilbiss did not pay overtime for over 40 hours per week, rejecting a claim the employees were agricultural workers exempted from the FLSA standard by saying the company didn't operate a farm.
“Employers are legally obligated to comply with federal laws. This means they must ensure workers are paid all of their hard-earned wages, and the requirements of the worker visa program are followed,” said Wage and Hour District Director James Cain in Philadelphia in a statement. “We encourage all employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions to prevent violations like the ones in this case.”