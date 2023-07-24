Delaware's state and congressional leaders announced on Monday, July 24, 2023, that almost $6-million dollars in federal funds earmarked for housing initiatives have been approved.
The money is the last allotment of funds through the Capital Project Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, which earmarked a total of $112-million for Delaware.
The organizations receiving the funds are primarily in Sussex County:
- $350,000 to The Home of the Brave in Milford to renovate the facility to serve more homeless veterans and provide services to homeless veterans in Delaware including individual case management, mental health counseling, life skills training and educational services.
- More than $2.4 million to The Springboard Collaborative to support this nonprofit organization’s initiatives to build shelter villages for homeless adults in southern and central Delaware in low-income areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $470,000 to the Delmarva Clergy United in Social Action Foundation in Ellendale for renovations to expand the number of beds to keep homeless off the streets in Sussex County, in a safe, socially distant physical space.
- $2.5 million to Children and Families First to support an extensive renovation of their Seaford House Transitional Residence. Seaford House serves youth in foster who receive round the clock support from specially trained staff who provide ongoing intensive therapy, case management, and life skills training. Planned expansion and upgrades include adding bedrooms to allow for single-occupancy rooms, improving HVAC systems to support appropriate ventilation, building outdoor spaces to accommodate services and recreation, and more.
The state previously received $65 million for community center projects, and another $40-million dollars was distributed to libraries throughout the state.