Delaware will receive 290,000 state-of-the-art novel coronavirus COVID-19 tests soon as part of a federal initiative.
According to the White House, the Trump Administration has ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to send 290,000 BinaxNOW antigen tests to the First State.
“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Delaware schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD.
The tests can diagnose COVID-19 in 15 minutes, and will be distributed to support testing of teachers, students, nursing home patients and staff, critical infrastructure, and first responders.
As of October 26, 2020, Delaware has received 86,000 BinaxNOW tests.