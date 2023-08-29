Delaware's U.S. Senators gathered with federal transportation officials and local leaders on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, to officially announce the awarding of federal funds to New Castle County for the Newport River Trail, a two mile, ADA-accessible shared use path between Newport and the Jack Markell Trail.
The funds total $23 million and are being issued through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the trail is a key link in the Connecting Communities Program envisioned five years ago which includes a proposed 16-mile Wilmington loop.
"When you look at the map of that loop the hardest and most expensive part of that loop is the trail we are announcing the construction of today," said Meyer.
Senator Chris Coons admits it's a high price for a short distance, but it's worth it.
"That's gotta be a record amount almost in terms of expense per mile, but it's an absolutely critical point of connection from Wilmington to Newport hopefully later on to Newark," said Coons. "This is an opportunity for us to connect, to weave together communities that for too long have been divided by investments in infrastructure."
"This RAISE grant will help provide safer alternatives for bicyclists and pedestrians in New Castle County while also reducing traffic and supporting economic opportunity—a win-win-win," said Senator Tom Carper.
Another RAISE grant for $21 million to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) was announced earlier this summer to complete the final phase of a 17-mile multi-use path connecting Georgetown to Lewes.